Boston on a budget: autumn edition

Boston is one of the largest college cities in the United States, so there’s never a lack of things to do. But big cities come with big prices, and if you’re ballin’ on a budget like I am, finding cheap things to do is a challenge within itself.

What makes it even worse is that autumn is here, and as an absolute sucker for Halloween and everything fall-themed, I’m more tempted to spend money than ever before.

So here’s a list — organized by location — of some student-friendly things to do that’ll get you in the fall spirit without breaking the bank.

Coolidge Corner

Catch a movie at the Coolidge Corner Theatre, one of the most historic cinemas in the area. As we near Halloween, check out their annual 12-hour Halloween Horror Marathon held this year on Oct. 30, featuring spooky-season classics, like “Scream” and “Don’t Look Now.” Adult tickets are $14.75, but I’d suggest looking at their Student Thursday deals, where your BU ID can get you in for $11.75, or the matinee viewings, which are $12.75.

Coolidge Corner — and the overall Brookline area — also has loads of cute little shops like the puzzle and game store Eureka! or Buffalo Exchange. I recommend window shopping. The Trader Joe’s in the area has loads of pumpkin-themed snacks and is reasonably priced.

Salem

With its spooky history, Salem is the place to be in the fall. If you have time for a full-day excursion, one-way tickets to Salem are $8.00, and the train ride should only take about 30 minutes. Wander around Salem’s cemeteries, picnic on Salem Common, or take a stroll down Chestnut Street — all for free.

And if you do feel like dropping a couple of bucks, head over to Frankenstein’s Castle — voted Salem’s best haunted house.

Fenway-Kenmore

Not only is Boston full of museums, but many are on discount or even free for students. Head over to the Museum of Fine Arts to fulfill your “mysterious stranger in an art museum” dreams. It’s only about a 30-minute walk from Central Campus, and you can take advantage of that gorgeous fall foliage if you take a small detour through the Fenway Victory Gardens on your way.

On route back to campus, pick up coffee and a sandwich at Pavement Coffeehouse. It’s a college staple.

Harvard campus

I am a proud BU student through and through, but nothing can compete with the beautiful Harvard campus located just across the river in Cambridge. Take the bus over there for $1.70 and enjoy the dark academia vibes of the historically rich campus.

While you’re there, thrift your new fall wardrobe at The Garment District, which occasionally has “by the pound” deals. Other thrifting spots in Cambridge I recommend are Great Eastern Trading Co. and Boomerangs.

Still overwhelmed? Here are some additional tips:

Invest in a Charlie Card

Boston is known to be a walkable city. But for places you can’t get to on foot, the railway is super convenient and not too pricey. If you are the type of person that uses public transportation frequently, your best bet is to buy a Monthly LinkPass. It may be $90, but depending on how often you travel, you can totally get your money’s worth.

Bring reusable bags

Single-use bags from supermarkets and stores usually cost a small fee in Massachusetts. It may not be a lot, but using reusable bags is cheaper in the long run and helps the environment.

Take advantage of student discounts

Seeing as we live in the biggest college city there is, there are plenty of stores with student discounts. Consider signing up for UniDays, a free program that tells you where the best deals for students are.

Avoid touristy areas

Realistically, spending money is inevitable in a pricey urban environment, so it’s in your best interest to get acquainted with the different neighborhoods in Boston. Take note of the more touristy ones because those are where the prices tend to be higher.

So don’t waste this next month of fall. Explore everything Boston has to offer because you’ll be trudging through the snow before you know it.