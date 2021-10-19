Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 19, 2021

This week, Belle, James and Caroline discuss some tough losses to lower-ranked NCAA teams and their theories behind NHL draftees at BU. Looking ahead, the Boston Hockey Blog talks about Terriers in the NHL and this weekend’s upcoming games for both teams.

