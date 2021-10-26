Inside the Huddle: A look at the NFL standings after Week 7

We may just be seven weeks into the season, but we already are seeing which teams are legit and which teams aren’t. I’ll be taking a look at each division and seeing whether their current leader will stay there, or if there is another team ready to jump them.

NFC West

As expected, this division has been hypercompetitive. The Arizona Cardinals are 7-0, and the Los Angeles Rams are just behind them at 6-1, with their lone loss coming against Arizona. With the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks struggling to stay healthy, this division winner is going to come down to who wins their Week 14 matchup.

NFC North

There isn’t much to talk about here. The Green Bay Packers look as dangerous as ever atop their division, although a recent COVID scare could be detrimental to this team’s chances at a top seed in the NFC. While they likely won’t win the division, I do think the Minnesota Vikings are a better team than their 3-3 record suggests and they could be in the running for a Wild Card spot.

NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers look unstoppable right now. Tom Brady is playing great football, and their defense is so good that Brady has had the luxury of sitting out several fourth quarters this season. With the Carolina Panthers having lost four straight and the Saints still inconsistent on offense, this division is the Bucs’ to lose.

NFC East

How about them Cowboys, huh? The Dallas Cowboys are 5-1 with an elite offense and a surprisingly good defense. Who knew that after being one of the worst defenses in 2020, the Cowboys would come out and sport an arguably top-five unit. The rest of this division is an absolute mess, so barring a second-half collapse, the Cowboys should be locked to return to the playoffs after a two-year absence.

AFC South

Can anyone stop Derrick Henry? The answer is no. No one can. He is on pace to shatter rushing records this season, and for good reason — he is a man amongst boys when out on the field. The Tennessee Titans are riding him to a 5-2 record right now and not only look like the best team in their division, but one of the best in the AFC. The Indianapolis Colts have started to figure it out after a rough start to the season, but the Titans’ offense simply looks too good right now.

AFC East

It’s pretty amazing to see how much Josh Allen has progressed since his rookie season. After being labeled as a strong, inaccurate arm with poor decision-making everywhere, Allen has redefined himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and is leading the Buffalo Bills to a 5-2 record. The New England Patriots have been steady so far this season, but could not show up against big teams and can’t be considered a playoff team at this juncture.

AFC West

If you told me the Las Vegas Raiders would be leading this division before this season, I would’ve called you crazy. If you told me the Kansas City Chiefs weren’t in second place either, I simply would have just laughed and tried to figure out what world you live in. But the reality is, the Chiefs have struggled this season, and the Raiders have sported one of the most potent offensive units in the AFC. The Los Angeles Chargers have also been one of the most exciting teams this season, and the AFC West is poised to be a mess by season’s end.

AFC North

After an impressive Week 7 win, the Cincinnati Bengals are sitting atop the AFC North at 5-2 with the Baltimore Ravens just behind them. Both teams sport pretty impressive offenses, with the Bengals replicating Louisiana State University’s success in 2019 with Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase leading the way. The Ravens are primarily riding the back of Lamar Jackson, who is showing that the NFL still hasn’t figured out how to stop him three years into his starting career. The Cleveland Browns were a hot preseason pick, but injuries have derailed them. They’ll need to get healthy and go on a late-season run to get back into the mix of things.