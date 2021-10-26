Terrier Hockey Talk: Oct. 26, 2021

In episode 4 of Terrier Hockey Talk, Belle, James, Caroline and newcomer Julia recap the women’s hockey split weekend in upstate New York and the men’s third split against Merrimack. They again look into the status of Albie O’Connell’s contract, as well as what might be going on behind the scenes in each team’s locker room.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Veronica Thompson.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/