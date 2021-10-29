East to West: Oct. 29, 2021

Today on East to West, we cover kappa sigma’s suspension, Boston University students reporting catcalling in Kenmore Square, Acting Mayor Kim Janey challenging the 2020 Boston census count and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Sophie Jin

WRITTEN BY: Taylor Hawthorne

EDITED BY: Mia Parker

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emily Stevenson, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Tanisha Bhat, Greye Dunn, Sophie Nye, Phoebe Chen, Hailey Pitcher

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Oct. 29, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.