East to West: Oct. 29, 2021

Today on East to West, we cover kappa sigma’s suspension, Boston University students reporting catcalling in Kenmore Square, Acting Mayor Kim Janey challenging the 2020 Boston census count and more.
Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Mia Parker, Sophie Jin
WRITTEN BY: Taylor Hawthorne
EDITED BY: Mia Parker
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emily Stevenson, Jesús Marrero Suárez, Tanisha Bhat, Greye Dunn, Sophie Nye, Phoebe Chen, Hailey Pitcher
This episode originally aired Oct. 29, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.