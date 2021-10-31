Spookiest Things About Being a Journalist | Is It OK If I Record?

Happy Halloween! Sarah and Angela constantly gush over how much they love journalism, but of course, it’s not always so fun and exciting. This week, the pair point out some of the scariest parts of the job — from hearing your own voice on tape to communicating with editors who constantly type like they’re mad at you (even though they’re not).

This episode was edited by Angela Yang.

