Boston mayoral voters, endorsers react as mayoral election concludes

By: Cici Yu and Phil London

In the historic race to decide who would be the first woman and woman of color to be elected mayor of the City of Boston, voters and supporters of the respective campaigns reflected on their choices.

As of 12:00 a.m., Michelle Wu captured 62.78% of the City’s vote and Annissa Essaibi George secured 36.81%, with 99.61% of precincts accounted for. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Election Night, Essaibi George conceded the race in a speech at her watch party, making Wu the winner of the 2021 Boston mayoral race.

During the race, both candidates received endorsements from politicians, advocacy organizations and labor unions.

Wu claims victory, Essaibi George concedes, supporters react post-election

Michelle Wu took the stage at her election night watch party tonight as the first woman and the first woman of color elected to the Boston mayoral seat.

The new mayor addressed the crowd of around 500 people, according to a reporter on-site, as supporters chanted “Wu, Wu.”

“From every corner of our city Boston has spoken,” Wu said. “We are ready to meet this moment. We are ready to become a Boston for everyone.”

Wu emphasized her plans as mayor to tackle “big problems with bold solutions.”

“Boston has always been that city that punches above our weight,” she said. “Where our activism, our community, our joy radiates out into progress across the country. And today, together, we are marching into Boston’s promise.”

Wu thanked her endorsers, her family and her volunteers and staff for their support, as well as her “courageous” mayoral opponents for their work as public servants.

Wu also vowed to work with Acting Mayor of Boston Kim Janey to create a seamless transition into Wu’s own tenure in office, beginning Nov. 16.

“If we truly want to deliver change, we need every one of us shaping our future,” Wu said. “Thank you for placing your trust in me to serve as the next Mayor of Boston.”

Arturo Campos, a Wu campaign volunteer, said he felt vindicated as a first-generation immigrant and a person of color to see Michelle Wu take the stage as Mayor of Boston.

“[Wu] went to all the neighborhoods and built a coalition, and said you know what we can have the policies that we need that we deserve, if we work hard for it,” Campos said, “and tonight it’s really great to see that movement triumph.”

Wu voter and volunteer José Lopez said he felt that the labor that was put into the campaign was all worth it in the end and a dream of a more inclusive and diverse Boston may be realized.

“I am very excited about the promise of the future of Boston,” Lopez said. “I’m glad I’m here to witness it.”

Essaibi George congratulated Wu for winning the election for mayor during her concession speech at her watch party at the Copley Fairmount.

“I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu. She’s the first woman, the first person of color and, as an Asian American, the first elected to be mayor of Boston.” Essaibi George said. “I know this is no small feat. You know this is no small feat.”

She thanked her supporters, the unions who endorsed her, city workers, her mother, husband and kids and campaign team for their support and patience throughout the race.

“When we come together, we can accomplish anything, and my time on the campaign trail over these last very many months underscored that,” Essaibi George said. “It will take all of us scrappy, hard-working people to move Boston forward.”

Essaibi George asked supporters to be engaged in the city every day and “to intentionally do something good” to move Boston forward, adding she would continue fighting for the families, seniors, veterans, people experiencing homelessness and small business owners.

“This race may technically be over,” she said. “But the work is not done. Our work is not done.”

Supporter Melissa Janowitsch said it was unfortunate that Essaibi George conceded.

“It is unfortunate the circumstances,” Janowitsch said, “but I am hoping for still positive and radical change to come out of this administration.”

Wu’s supporters emphasize her policies, Essaibi George’s supporters praise her community relationships pre-election night

The United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1445 — which advocates for thousands of workers in the grocery, retail and healthcare in New England — endorsed Michelle Wu for mayor on Oct. 5.

Gabriel Camacho, the director of Politics and Legislation of UFCW Local 1445, said Wu’s brave vision for Boston is needed.

“Our union members’ children go to public schools. Our union members take public transportation. Our union members have a hard time paying for rent in Boston.” Camacho said. “These are the issues that Michelle Wu has been very upfront about and creating bold policies for.”

Boston artist Dido Thayer said she voted for Wu, who she said has been responsive about the construction concerns in the community.

“I live in an artist building over on Ipswich Street, and we reached out to Mayor Janey because we were having overnight construction…and nobody could sleep in the whole area,” she said. “It was really a health concern and [Wu] was the only one that ever got back.”

Caroline Olesky, a senior in the College of Arts and Sciences, a campaign intern for Wu and an organizer for the Terriers for Wu Canvas at Rich Hall, said she voted early. Olesky, originally from Northern California, said she particularly values the candidate’s policies on climate change.

“Every single fall, there’s like a huge threat that my hometown is subjected to wildfire,” Olesky said. “To me, having a candidate that supports the Green New Deal is something that’s extremely important to me.”

After working with Wu for four years, City Councilor Lydia Edwards said Wu is an inspiration to everyone on the council.

“She’s a woman of her word, and I know that she will do everything she can to try her best,” Edwards said. “I just trust her.”

Life-long East Boston resident Kathleen Orlando, a board of directors member of the East Boston Chamber of Commerce, said she voted for Essaibi George — who was a teacher in East Boston for 13 years.

“She was just always so active in the community,” she said. “She did it all and she always gave 150%.”

Dorchester resident Kyrone Beverly said Essaibi George’s teaching experience shows she is fit to be Boston’s new mayor and make the city better, he said.

“If Michelle Wu was running for Senate … I would vote for Michelle Wu to be the senator,” Beverly said, “but Boston needs a mayor that’s going to fight for them every single day.”

West Roxbury resident Tom Hooley said Essaibi George has been “relentless” throughout her campaign.

“Just seeing her just talk to anybody from any big neighborhood, there’s something within her that she can find common ground with them,” Hooley said. “Whether it’s being from here, being a mother, working in the public school systems, I think she’s very approachable.”

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu will officially become mayor in two weeks on Nov. 16.

“We’re ready for every Bostonian to know that we don’t have to choose between generational change and keeping the streetlights on… We need, we deserve both,” Wu said. “All of this is possible.”

Aaron Velasco and Madison Mercado contributed to the writing of this article.











