The Fast Break: Just how good is the 2021 rookie class?

The opening weeks of the 2021-22 NBA season have been a joy to watch, with many teams and players showcasing their talents in front of packed crowds once again. Paul George has reminded the league he still is a No. 1 option, Kevin Durant continues to score at will against seemingly any defender, while Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are back at the top of the league after a two-year hiatus.

But aside from the superstars who have dominated the league for the past several years, there are also always up-and-coming stars ready to take over the helm. Last year we saw LaMelo Ball fill up stat sheets en route to the 2021 NBA Rookie of the Year, while Anthony Edwards fared pretty well himself, filling up the highlight reels with some mesmerizing dunks.

You’d think it would be hard to top the impressive 2020 NBA draft class, but this year’s rookies are ready to do just that. First- and second-overall picks Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green haven’t gotten into a rhythm just yet — the former suffered an ankle injury in training camp but has still flashed the quickness and shooting ability that made him a household name at Oklahoma State University last year. Green has also flashed his incredible athleticism, but the Rockets’ inability on offense has allowed teams to key in on him.

The real stars of this class, so far at least, have come with the next two picks. Evan Mobley, who was drafted out of the University of Southern California by the Cleveland Cavaliers, has been as advertised and more. Currently averaging 14.9 points and eight rebounds per game, Mobley has been a perfect big to build around in Cleveland.

What has been even more impressive is his growing confidence as a playmaker and his ability to defend smaller guards. Mobley showcased these talents at times at USC, but the fact he’s been able to do the same at the professional level is all the more impressive. Mobley looks primed to make a solid run for this year’s Rookie of the Year Award, although his biggest competition will be the player who was taken just one pick later.

Initially, this pick received lots of backlash and shock from the NBA world, but the Toronto Raptors may have just hit the lottery with Scottie Barnes at pick No. 4. The Florida State University product came into the draft as a lockdown defender who can defend any type of player with relative ease but who also needed lots of work offensively.

Well, Barnes has been as advertised defensively, averaging 8.7 rebounds and around one steal and one block per game while leading the Raptors to a top-five defensive unit in terms of points allowed.

The biggest surprise has been his confidence on the offensive end. Barnes is averaging 16.6 points per game, well north of his numbers at Florida State, while also excelling as a playmaker in the Raptors’ offense. The assist numbers are still low at 2.4, but his ability to handle the ball at the top of the key and up and down the court has been instrumental to Toronto’s early season success.

Another team that feels ecstatic about its pick is the Oklahoma City Thunder, who drafted Josh Giddey sixth overall. Giddey has been the definition of a stat-sheet stuffer this season, averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He’s been a welcome addition to their starting lineup and a huge jumpstart to their rebuild.

The Indiana Pacers selected Chris Duarte at No. 13, and while he’s cooled off as of late, he did shine to open the season. Duarte was thrust into the starting lineup — with teammate Caris LeVert recovering from injury — and delivered some incredible scoring performances to keep the Pacers afloat until their star was able to return. Duarte is still averaging 16 points per game on the season while shooting at a 42.2% clip from three-point range.

While these four rookies certainly lead the way, they haven’t been the lone stars of this draft. Franz Wagner has provided some quality minutes as a scorer in Orlando, Davion Mitchell has showcased why his nickname is “Off Night,” and while he hasn’t lived up to his pre-draft hype, Jalen Suggs out of Gonzaga has flashed his two-way ability at times this season.

It may be too early to say this draft class will be one of the best of all time, but as it currently stands, it will be one of the more intriguing ones in recent years that will surely provide fans with entertaining games and highlights all season long.