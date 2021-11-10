The Esplanade is euphoric

Upon arriving at Boston University, I searched for a safe place. I searched for a place I could feel at ease near my home on Bay State Road.

The Charles River Esplanade became that place for me this semester. Last semester I struggled to find a place where I felt comfortable, safe and happy because my mind was too wrapped up with stress.

I am not going to lie, it’s easy to go back to that place of stress and worry. I am constantly reminding myself how much I have grown and how I know I can take that stress and turn it into a productive feeling rather than one that eats away at me.

Lately, though, I have been feeling more down than usual. I think it has to do with the shift to colder weather — which I love but need to get used to since I’m from Florida. A couple of weeks ago, I went for my first run on the Esplanade alone and it was euphoric. I watched the beautiful colors fill the sky as the sun set while I ran. It was the best feeling in the world at that moment.

I highly urge you all to take part in what I felt. Grab your sneakers and head to the Esplanade. I am a person who always enjoys the company of others, but the Esplanade is a place I enjoy alone because it makes me feel less alone. Amongst the brightly colored trees and geese, I feel like I am walking through a magical forest where nothing bad can happen.

Sometimes, I bring my journal with me and sit on a bench as I write down my thoughts. Writing on the Esplanade inspires me and instills me with a sense of freedom I think every college kid yearns for.

I got lucky this semester. I have a cozy apartment with lots of light and plants with the beautiful Esplanade as my backyard. Being close to nature is one thing I value greatly. My neighborhood back home is filled with green trees on both sides of the road as I drive to my home. I enjoy feeling connected to nature, as well as the sun, which is why I treasure salt lamps and sunset lamps. They bring the sun even when the outside world is gray and foggy.

Walking along the Esplanade — especially during fall — is a magical experience. You watch the trees turn orange, red, yellow and a million more mesmerizing colors as you take in all the beauty around you. Boston is truly like no other city in the world. Every season is filled with colors, people and constant happy vibrations.

I urge you to find your safe place like I found mine. I promise it will make your Boston University experience an even better one. Maybe the Esplanade will become that place for you as well. You can find a bench to journal or go for a walk while FaceTime friends you haven’t spoken to in a long time.

Whenever I am feeling down, I go to the Esplanade and walk. Like magic, when I return to my apartment my attitude is changed to a more positive and happy one. Let’s do our very best to be happy this semester for as long as we can.