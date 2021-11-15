East to West: Nov. 15, 2021

The COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is now available! Today on East to West, we cover the Massachusetts ACLU’s lawsuit against the City of Boston for the management of Mass/Cass, BU student organizations’s response to period poverty, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Bailey Salimes, Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Bailey Salimes, Nellie Maloney, Cici Yu

EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Bella Ramirez, Lindsay Shachnow, Ava Berger, Annalise Freimarck

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Nov. 15, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.