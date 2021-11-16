Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 16, 2021

This weekend the Terriers headed west to UMass Amherst and picked up 4 of 6 points in a shootout loss on Friday and an overtime win on Saturday night. The BHB discusses some key players and moments in what could be a season-changing weekend for men’s hockey.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Veronica Thompson.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/