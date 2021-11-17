REVIEW: classy variety at Cafe Landwer

We have arrived at the point in the semester where the days seem longer even though they are actually shorter. The cold, grey skies and familiar sidewalks are beginning to feel mundane. These early indicators of winter make me do things like spend way too much time and money in cafes.

Not just any cafes, though.

After moving from Rich Hall on West Campus to a beautiful little Bay State brownstone, life has felt like an upgrade. Now, I’m a 12-minute walk from my favorite cafe in all of Boston.

Cafe Landwer has been around since 1919, and the service and food reflects their ability to stay running for over 100 years.

I am currently sitting in the Beacon Street Cafe Landwer location. It’s 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, and the cafe is not nearly as busy as usual. Upbeat and relaxing music is floating through the air and the morning sun is filtering through the windows. It is calm, employees are warm and friendly, and hints of yellow bring the room to life.

The environment of Cafe Landwer deserves its own praise. However, so does the food. Here are a few of my menu staples that are sure to spark some joy:

Sinia Kebab

When this dish was brought to my table for the first time, I didn’t know how to react. It comes in a huge focaccia bread bowl that contains mini beef kebabs, tahini, eggplant, tomato, red onion, chickpeas and parsley. It also includes a side salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, olive oil and lemon. It’s so fresh and so fun to rip apart and piece back together — a celebration of flavors dancing on your tongue. You’ll catch yourself licking the bowl.

Landwer’s Pancakes

Three fluffy pancakes are served on a wooden platter with sides of Nutella, whipped cream, maple syrup, fresh fruit and a dash of powdered sugar to top it off. I am not kidding when I say that these pancakes are the fluffiest I have eaten. The golden brown crisp on the outside with the spongy center is edible bliss. It’s almost too pretty to eat — with an emphasis on the almost.

Mediterranean Breakfast

This breakfast is simple and light and leaves me feeling ready to take on the day. Two eggs sunny side up served with the same tomato and cucumber salad as the Sinia Kebab, labneh with olive oil and warm seasoned pita to dip it in. Labneh tastes like Greek yogurt and is a great addition to the pita. I am one of those people that makes mini sandwiches out of all of the food on my plate. Try an open-face sandwich-style approach to this breakfast, and you will not be disappointed.

Steel Cut Oatmeal

This oatmeal is water-based, and I am not upset about it. Topped with an abstract array of fresh fruits, honey and cinnamon, I can’t help but snap a few pictures of this dish every time I order it. It looks like art and tastes sweet in the simplest of ways. Nothing is processed. What’s not to love?

Nutella Rozalach

I indeed saved the best for last. The rozalach is the only dessert that I have ordered at Cafe Landwer because it feels criminal to order anything else. Think of them like tiny crepe rolls dusted with powdered sugar. I could get just these little chocolate bites and be content.

Nutella Latte

Save this drink for a time when you intend to dine in. Cafe Landwer’s Nutella Latte has cracked the code on the chocolate-to-milk ratio. This drink is served with a little glass mug smeared with Nutella across the top. The blend is perfectly smooth and creamy and is the main reason why I have dairy pills on me 24/7. Job well done, Cafe Landwer.