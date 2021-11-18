BU announces COVID-19 testing compliance rules for Thanksgiving break

Boston University Residence Life announced updated COVID-19 testing compliance regulations for the upcoming Thanksgiving break in a Nov. 5 email.

“If you plan to travel for Thanksgiving recess, we strongly recommend completing a COVID test immediately upon your return to campus at the BU Collection Site and observing a stay-in-place until you receive a negative test,” the email read.

The email noted that there will not be consequences for students temporarily non-compliant with the University’s COVID-19 guidelines between Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Sunday, Nov. 28.

“COVID-19 compliance will be monitored during Thanksgiving recess. You should make every effort to fulfill testing requirements, regardless of travel plans. However, if you are unable to do so, there will be no repercussions if you are temporarily non-compliant during the recess period,” the email stated.

Collection sites will be closed from noon Wednesday, Nov. 24 to 8 a.m. on Nov. 26.

Agnes Tan, a freshman in the College of Arts and Sciences, said she will return to her home in Singapore for Thanksgiving break.

“Originally, I wasn’t able to go home for Thanksgiving or winter break because they blocked off traveling from the United States because it was a high-risk place,” she said.

Tan added Singapore recently opened up, but the testing and stay-in-place requirements for entering her home country are strict.

“To enter Singapore, I have to first get a test here, I think it’s 48 hours before I fly,” she noted. “Then once I land in Singapore, I also have to receive a negative test before I can actually go home.”

Katelyn Murphy, a freshman in the College of Fine Arts, said she wants to take a test both before and after she arrives at home in Illinois.

“I’d love to take [a COVID-19 test] after when I get home to make sure that my family and friends are safe and I’m not spreading anything from the plane,” she said.

Rachel Lapal Cavallario, BU’s associate vice president of public relations, said following students’ return to campus, COVID-19 testing will resume as normal.

“Just keep up with the symptom attestation and testing,” she said.











