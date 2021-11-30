An ode to the Fall semester

In late August, a small-town girl terrified to even order pizza packed her bags and moved to Boston, Massachusetts for school. Coming from a town with a little over 10,000 people, I had no idea what to expect.

As soon as I stepped foot on the campus of Boston University, my nerves about making the right decision subsided. I knew that I was destined to call this place home for the next few years.

Moving toward my dream at BU, the accents of the people surrounding me faded from Southern Appalachian to Northern, as I was immersed in a completely different world.

This new world was exhilarating. For the first time in my life, a cut-throat learning environment and accomplished professors surrounded me.

Although being surrounded by incredibly talented people can be overwhelming at times, I would not trade the thrilling society I found up North for anything.

Throughout this semester, the community I found myself in taught me the importance of time management and the significance of showing kindness to strangers. My new group of friends changed my outlook on life.

The cliché of time management is part of an ongoing battle of self-discovery for most college freshmen. This semester, I learned how to take care of my mental health first, complete work on time and lastly, best enjoy my friends’ company.

I started learning how to mold my schedule to meet my needs while juggling all that comes with being a college student. It took an embarrassingly long amount of time to figure out when to work and when to spend quality time with friends. However, I’ve found that the key to success is allowing myself to rest when needed and working after I am rested.

Just as most college freshmen struggle with time management, they also may become anxious as the weeks pass and deadlines rapidly approach. With the hustle of BU, it was easy to become trapped in my world, only focused on myself. Many times, I have to make a conscious decision to show others kindness.

The dark days of stressful academia bond us together, as we all experience a rigorous course load. The simple act of asking someone how they are or checking in with a friend’s mental health goes a long way.

It’s also a reminder of the importance in embracing the powerful community that exists in college. That in itself can be tremendously helpful in supporting someone through a difficult time.

Treating others with gentleness and empathy can deepen relationships and lead to long-lasting friendships. I am very fortunate to have found a group of friends who are incredibly beautiful people. However, it took me a while to find them.

Through two months of trial and error, I found a group of people that look after one another, encourage and celebrate success and challenge each other to become the best versions of themselves. I am incredibly thankful for the community I have found in them.

In the strange world of academia, my first semester has been a series of ups and downs, of triumph and failure. However, I would not change my experience at all. I found my voice and learned my self-worth in three short months. I learned about the pricelessness of time, the significance of compassion and how a long-awaited friend group allows for a community of support while in college.

As finals season approaches at an alarming pace, I remind myself where I started and how far I have come thanks to BU. The opportunities are seemingly limitless, and my inner child is thrilled to continue her academic journey for the next three-and-a-half years in the beautiful city of Boston, surrounded by a rigorous atmosphere of developing professionals.

Through this finals stress, with the support of my community through it, I look forward to all of the wonderful possibilities that coincide with living in Boston as an aspiring journalist.