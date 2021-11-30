Terrier Hockey Talk: Nov. 30, 2021

In this week’s episode of THT, Belle, James and Caroline discuss the men’s side’s tough losses to ranked teams and highlight key players and their contributions on the big stage at Madison Square Garden for Red Hot Hockey. They also discuss the Women’s teams inconsistencies and what they’re expecting for the upcoming weekend.

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Veronica Thompson.

