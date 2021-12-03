East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West Dec. 3, 2021

by Daily Free Press Admin

Good luck with finals! Today on East to West, we cover student concerns with BUPD, student frustrations with SHS, the MBTA fare-free program and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Veronica Thompson, Taylor Hawthorne
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Taylor Hawthorne
EDITED BY: Nellie Maloney
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Emilia Wisniewski, Bella Ramirez, Cici Yu, Tanisha Bhat

MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Dec. 3, 2021. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

