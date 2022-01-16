IIOIIR Season 4 Trailer



Sarah and Angela are back for their final season of IIOIIR. This time, they’ll focus on everything surrounding building your career as a young journalist. Join us for a season full of tips and discussions about how to succeed in this rapidly changing industry.

Click here to stream this episode of “Is It OK If I Record?” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

Music:

Honey Bee by Kevin MacLeod

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/