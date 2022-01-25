Takeaways From Our Summer/Fall Internships



Sarah worked two internships in science communication and social media at NASA, while Angela completed a six-month co-op reporting for The Boston Globe. The two college journalists share what they learned from these experiences, as well as what comes next for them as Sarah enters her final semester at Boston University and Angela progresses through her junior year.

This episode was edited by Angela Yang

