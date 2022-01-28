East to West: Jan. 28, 2022

The Fenway Campus is open! Today on East to West We cover a walk-out in protest of new COVID-19 policies, changing fare prices to improve equity across Boston, and the reopening of the new Fenway Campus in response to over enrollment.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Taylor Hawthorne,

WRITTEN BY: Taylor Hawthorne, Nellie Maloney

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Talia Lissauer, Tara Dave, Tian Liao

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Jan. 28, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.