Drew Commesso selected for 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing

Boston University sophomore goaltender Drew Commesso has been selected to represent the United States at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Commesso has had success in his sophomore campaign thus far, notably achieving his first collegiate shutout for the Terriers in a 4-0 victory over the University of Vermont on Jan. 22 at Agganis Arena.

The Norwell, Massachusetts native has a long connection with the USA Hockey program and international competition. Commesso played for the 2018-2019 U.S. U-17 team, the 2019-2020 U.S. U-18 team, as well as in the 2022 World Juniors Ice Hockey Championships over winter break — although games were canceled after four days of play due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. With 23 saves, Commesso was na

med player of the game in a 3-2 USA preliminary round win against Slovakia on Dec. 26th.

Commesso has anchored the Terriers through their recent hot stretch. The team has gone 9-1-1 in its last 10 contests including a dominating weekend sweep against Arizona State University in early January and a 6-4 victory over the University of Massachusetts Amherst on Jan. 25. Commesso’s save percentage is 0.915 and his goals-against average is 2.48.

The Chicago Blackhawks’ second round pick in the 2020 NHL draft credits much of his improvement to BU’s new goaltending coach Brian Daccord in their first year working together.

“He’s been awesome. He’s so good. Really anything I need, here’s always there for me,” Commesso said on Jan. 22. in a postgame press conference. “He’s always doing extra video, whether it be late at night or early in the morning. He’s helped my game so much, and I owe so much of my success to him.”

Commesso will be joined by former Terrier standout David Warsofsky, a member of the 2009 BU National Championship team, in Beijing. Additionally, former BU head coach from 2013 to 2018, David Quinn, and his former assistant, Scott Young, will be a part of the Team USA staff as head coach and assistant respectively.

Commesso said he’s had the opportunity to speak with some of his teammates and coaching staff as he prepares for the Olympics.

“David Quinn called me a few days ago and it was really nice to talk to him,” Commesso said. “I have a lot of friends who are on the team as well, so I am looking forward to playing with them again and meeting a lot of new guys that have some more experience or are older than me.”

In a statement released on Dec. 22, the NHL announced that athletes playing in the league would not partake in Olympic competition due to scheduling issues caused by COVID-19-related cancellations earlier in the season. As a result, the Team USA roster is composed of a mix of collegiate, minor league and European league players — a balance of youth and experience.

Commesso’s success has been celebrated by his fellow Terriers — the team rushed to hug their goalie following the Vermont win.

“He’s played a lot of great games for us … I think it’s the right time for him to get hot before he heads out to Beijing,” Ethan Phillips said in the Jan. 22nd press conference.

The Terriers will now have to face the next stretch of their season without Commesso’s presence between the pipes with the Beanpot quickly approaching and high-stakes Hockey East matchups including games against Maine and Boston College left to play.

Olympic play for Commesso and Team USA will kick off with a preliminary round matchup against China on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 8:10 a.m. EST.