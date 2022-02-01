Feb. 1, 2022: Catching up with Vinny Duplessis



This week the BHB brings on Vinny Duplessis, a sophomore goalie originally from Quebec City, Québec. They discuss discuss everything from his hockey background and role on the team to the best dining hall on campus(Marciano for the win). Thanks again to Vinny for joining us this week, and enjoy the episode!

Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/