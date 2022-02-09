Finding sunshine in a blizzard

Barely awake, I push open the unusually heavy door on a slow Saturday morning. I feel the warmth from the heat of my building leave my back as I step out into the tundra-like environment that has swept over Boston. My blood rushes to my cheeks as a defense mechanism, combating the icy snow that pelts me from every direction. Fighting for every breath, the wind whisks it away as I stand there, speechless and breathless.

The past few days have been cold and dark as they welcome the brooding snowstorm. Everything has turned an icy, lifeless blue and getting out of bed and performing daily tasks seems more laborious than before. During these days, I begin to lose faith in the bright, sunny days of Boston that brought me peace and joy.

As I stand outside in the barren chaos of the snowstorm, I hear an unusual sound. The sound of happiness that can only be heard on a good day throughout Boston University’s West Campus. As I squint my eyes past the falling snow, I’m able to make out multiple bundled lumps — running, jumping and singing at the top of their lungs as snow falls around me.

Laughing and screaming, students play in the snow as if they’ve never seen it before.

Suddenly, it dawned on me that my roommate from central Florida was ecstatic that she was about to witness a blizzard. She had left early in the morning to play in the snow, something that seemed like torture to me. Trying to imagine what possessed her to commit the acts of insanity going on outside as icy darts fall down from the sky, I realize that the majority of cheers and laughter outside probably come from young adults who don’t typically live in a snowy climate.

Only recently had I started to loathe when it snowed. As a child, I would perform eccentric rituals such as putting ice cubes in the toilet, hiding spoons under my pillow, and wearing my pajamas inside out — all in the hopes that I would wake up to a winter wonderland.

As I stood there, frozen and miserable, the outlook of my snowy misery began to change slightly. Their joy reminded me that my surroundings are not responsible for the sudden onset of my dread. With each burst of child-like laughter as they hurl snowballs at their friends, I realized that joy can always be found in little ways when searched for, even in unappealing situations.

After recognizing my pessimism, I was determined to retrieve my enthusiasm for the snowstorm. I am beyond fortunate to have a warm bed and the luxury of rest while the blizzard wrecks the natural world. Although I would still rather be warm than freeze while playing in the snow, I can appreciate the situation for what it is — a chance to rest and recuperate while the world around me takes a pause.

Watching the students frolic in the mayhem of the blizzard, I was reminded that to be truly happy, I had to search for the positives of the situation at hand. I was content and warm in bed, curled under my comforter with my favorite book, and the storm would soon pass.

After the blizzard, the sun decided to grace us with its presence once again. It reminded me that undesirable situations pass, but while they are in the present, it is imperative to still find the positives.