New York for a weekend

New York City — the place that supposedly never sleeps. I can say with certainty that it lives up to the name since I barely slept, so I guess everyone is right to call it that.

A few weekends ago, my friends and I decided to take the Amtrak to Penn Station, New York to celebrate my best friend’s birthday. He wanted to go to NYC, so that’s what we did.

The train departed from South Station at around 5:40 p.m. and we arrived at our hotel in NYC later that night, starting our trip by eating two whole boxes of pizza.

After the meal, we put on our most NYC tourist-like outfit and took an Uber into the heart of it all — Times Square. We explored so many different areas and saw a variety of street actors. And the moment we got tired, we found a 24-hour-diner just 15 minutes away. That’s something I love about NYC — there’s always a diner nearby.

We got there late at night and, to our surprise, found many people still eating inside. I guess everyone had the same idea of eating fries and a sandwich at 1:50 a.m. We ordered two fries for the table with ketchup and mayo, of course.

Now that may sound gross, but I enjoy it and so does my roommate. Don’t come for us. Try it first, then tell me what you think once you’ve given it a chance.

Anyway, I ordered a bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich, while my friends ordered blueberry pancakes, wraps and more fries. It was a journey of just devouring our food, and we enjoyed every minute of it.

Once our late night feast ended, we made our way back to our hotel and tried to go to bed since it was already way too late. But this was New York — the city never sleeps, so neither did we.

But when we woke up the next morning, our room was filled with the rays of a beaming sun accompanied by a cool breeze, and our hearts buzzed with happiness and excitement.

We got ready and made our way to brunch — a place we scouted out prior to embarking on our trip. Between all of us, we mustered a feast of food ranging from eggs benedict to french toast, and it was all so delicious.

After that delicious meal, we continued exploring the city, which consisted of walking around the streets and popping into vintage stores.

We were exhausted by the time late afternoon came around, so we all decided to take a nap in our cozy hotel room — one of the few moments we managed to get some shuteye — but were soon woken up by our alarm clocks. Our dinner reservation was waiting.

We got ready and took an Uber to visit a friend who lived nearby. We enjoyed some quality time together before heading out to a restaurant called “Pineapple Club,” which I have to admit had the coolest vibe — the appetizers were delicious, and the music was so fun. I thoroughly enjoyed every second of it.

After dinner, we walked around the city again before heading back to our hotel for the night, where we played loud music and watched way too many TikToks.

To me, those are the best nights — simply spending time with your best friends and not feeling the urge to go out or dress up.

That wrapped up the entirety of Saturday, and when Sunday morning came, we had a quick brunch before hopping on the Amtrak back to Boston. We felt tired but refreshed and realized how nice it was to get away from a familiar place and go somewhere a little unknown once in a while. It makes you appreciate new places, things, experiences and moments.

This trip brought me and my friends closer together and strengthened our bond, giving us the gift of both an unforgettable weekend and a healthy break as we prepare for another exhausting semester of school.