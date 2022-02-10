My love letter to Peloton and Cody Rigsby

I have been working out my whole life. I have been figure skating since I was two years old, which involved a variety of workouts off the ice. I have done ballet, pilates, yoga, cardio, weight-training — whatever you name, I’ve probably tried it at least once.

When I semi-retired from sports a few years ago, I was lost on how to work out. I have spent all of my childhood and young adult life as an athlete and was always told exactly what workouts I needed to do and when I should do them.

When I was left to my own devices, I decided that I was going to become a runner — a horrible idea as a person who has broken both of their feet. But I wanted to slowly warm up my body and running was the easiest workout that I could structure for myself.

Then came the Peloton App. I am lucky enough to have a family of workout fanatics who are highly competitive. My mom was an early adopter of the Peloton App — giving me free access to the app when I was at school, while she was killing it on the spin bike at home.

Peloton offers spin classes, guided runs/walks, strength workouts, pilates and more. All you have to do is just find a space to prop up your phone and get to work.

The best part of the app is the instructors. No matter what class you choose, you will never be disappointed by the instructor. Not having a workout instructor was the aspect of my training I missed the most because having one person who can keep you motivated enough to do sets of burpees on a Friday afternoon is special.

My fitness instructor was there for me during my lowest lows and highest highs — making me push through burpees no matter where I was on the athletic spectrum.

It wasn’t until I discovered the Peloton App that I found that sense of motivation and camaraderie again. I was finally able to find a consistent workout schedule because I would look forward to whatever the instructor had planned for that day.

The first instructor I had on the app was Cody Rigsby, and it was love at first sight. He is hands down the funniest instructor on the app — sharing out-of-pocket stories like his thoughts on having macaroni and cheese on the Thanksgiving dinner table.

My day always improved after I did a spin bike session with Cody. Whether it be a quick 15-minute ride or a full 45-minute class, he always gave me a chance to check out from my day and just listen to his laugh-out-loud stories.

A hidden gem inside the app is Cody’s “XOXO, Cody” rides. These 30-minute rides are a chance for you to get relationship and life advice from Cody himself – it’s the perfect way to make you forget about all of the sprints you just did. If a story about Brad Pitt in “Fight Club” doesn’t distract you, I don’t know what will.

A Peloton subscription goes for around $13 a month. That’s a sacrifice of about three Starbucks drinks in one month. Although an iced coffee is able to give me an extra boost, Cody Rigsby is the ultimate cheerleader — giving me more energy than the strongest iced coffee could ever dream of.

I implore you to check out Peloton. It’s something I promise you won’t regret.