Happy First Friday of February! Today on East to West, we cover how the Massachusetts Restaurant Association is petitioning the Mayor’s office to end indoor vaccine mandate, BU’s new 15-day sick leave policy for doctoral students, and the new executive director for newly formed Office for Black Male Advancement and more.

Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Taylor Hawthorne, Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Rani Thompson, Jit Ping Lee, Taylor Hawthorne, Nellie Maloney

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Walker Armstrong, Anna Vidergar, Leila El Alam, Olga Benacerraf, Tanisha Bhat

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Feb. 11, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.