East to West: Feb. 14, 2022

Happy Valentine’s Day! Today on East to West, we cover BU’s positivity rate dropping below one percent, students’ concerns over cleanliness of residential bathrooms, the Boston Winter Express and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING:
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson, Jit Ping Lee, Bailey Salimes, Sophie Jin
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Fiona Broadie, Tanisha Bhat, Walker Armstrong, Bella Ramirez, Yoko Zhu
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Feb. 14, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.