Red Flag, Dealbreaker or Green Flag?



Welcome to a special Valentine’s Day episode with Sarah and Angela! This week, we kick it off by sharing our personal love languages before jumping into a game of red flag (or green flag?) or dealbreaker. Join us for a conversation all about what we look for or avoid when dating!

This episode was edited by Angela Yang

