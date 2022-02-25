Feb. 25, 2022: Recap & Special Guest



Welcome to the podcast Conor Ryan! This week, the BHB discusses the upcoming Boston College games, recap the most recent women’s games, and talk to sports journalist, Conor Ryan. Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/