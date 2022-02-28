East to West: Feb. 28, 2022

Last day of February! Today on East to West we cover the Shiney James investigation, BU’s fiscal year, Michelle Wu lifting proof of vaccination policy and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Rani Thompson, Bailey Salimes
WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Jit Ping Lee, Rani Thompson, Bailey Salimes, Sophie Jin
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Ruihan Yang, Emilia Wisniewski, Tanisha Bhat, Seamus Webster, Jit Ping Lee
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Feb. 28, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.