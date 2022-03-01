Mar. 1, 2022: BC coverage and end of women’s season

This week the BHB discusses the end to the women’s season and men’s games against BC this weekend; as well as predict what the rest of the season could look like for the men’s team. Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

