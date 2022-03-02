Green Line power outage causes delays to morning commute

MBTA Green Line service between Government Center and Kenmore was disrupted for nearly two hours Wednesday morning.

The delays and ultimate suspension of service were due to a “power problem at Boylston station,” said Lisa Battiston, deputy press secretary at the MBTA.

The MBTA first announced service delays of “up to 20 minutes” at 9:22 a.m. on Twitter before suspending services altogether at 10:05 a.m.

The message directed impacted passengers to use shuttle buses between Kenmore and Park Street, and Park Street and Government Center.

Shuttle buses were gradually phased out and the Green Line service resumed on a delayed schedule soon after 11 a.m. before regular service resumed at 11:17 a.m., according to a series of Twitter updates from the MBTA.

Battiston said power crews began “immediately responding and working to resolve the issue” after it was reported.

Brandon Sullivan, a teaching assistant at the University of Massachusetts Boston, said he was commuting to work from Newton when he received a text alert from the MBTA informing him that his Green Line D train would stop at Kenmore station due to the power issues at Boylston.

“They’re like, ‘Okay, you need to wait for a shuttle, and the shuttles were upstairs.’ Of course, there were no shuttles upstairs,” Sullivan said. “I was due in at 10 a.m. so I was not going to wait.”

Sullivan said he ordered an Uber from Kenmore to UMass Boston to make it on time.

Emanne Khan, a junior in Boston University’s College of Arts and Sciences, said she has dealt with Green Line delays before, although she was not affected by Wednesday morning’s suspension of service.

“I’ve experienced trying to go down and catch a subway, then having to come back up and wait for the bus, and then not really knowing what was going to show up,” Khan said.

Sullivan said he tries to give himself two hours for his daily commute because of the unpredictability of MBTA service.

“The Green Line is a very weird beast…it’s pretty much a part of the routine to have to think quickly. But it’s really, really annoying,” Sullivan said. “The MBTA needs to fix their trains. They need to fix their stations. I mean, for all the money we pay…there’s some sort of solvency to resolve.”











