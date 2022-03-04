Friday snowstorm made it ‘impossible’ to travel on campus, students with disabilities say

Boston University students with physical disabilities expressed their frustrations with having to attend classes in person during last week’s snowstorm. Students reported some sidewalks on campus were not plowed nor safe enough to travel on between classes.

“I am not risking my life and my safety to go to a lecture. That’s so unreasonable,” said Roux Maisonet, a junior in the College of Arts and Sciences, who uses a wheelchair.

Maisonet said it is “impossible” for him to travel during weather conditions harsher than flurries. It is generally very difficult for him to access the dining hall or other campus facilities without asking for assistance.

“So I either have to take the T or have somebody help me through,” Maisonet said. “Even with that, my boyfriend has helped me through the snow and it’s really difficult for him to even help me through.”

Boston received eight and a half inches of snow last Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for most of New England and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker advised residents to avoid travel and use public transportation if needed.

Quinn Barton, a sophomore in the College of General Studies, fractured her pelvis after a skiing accident and temporarily uses crutches to walk. She said she was surprised when BU announced last Friday would not be a snow day.

“With the snowstorm, especially because I also had to work that day, I was really worried about getting to class and getting to work with the snow,” Barton said.

Barton said the sidewalks outside her residence at 1019 Commonwealth Avenue were not plowed, noting there was “so much snow that my crutches were just sliding everywhere and I wasn’t able to stand and walk.”

BU spokesperson Colin Riley said the University’s campus remained open given the snowfall did not reach blizzard levels.

“We want people to be safe, use good judgment, common sense,” Riley said. “At the same time, everyone’s here for an education and unless there’s some reason to close, snow falling is not necessarily an automatic snow day.”

Riley said that BU’s Facilities department is responsible for clearing the University’s sidewalks and building entrances, while the City or state is responsible for plowing snow off the roads.

Students also reported how BU has failed to provide accommodations during extreme weather conditions in the past, adding that BU Disability and Access Services has generally presented them with more obstacles than aid.

When the last blizzard hit on Jan. 29, Maisonet was unable to use the bathroom at Rich Hall after a pipe burst outside the building. His only option was to find a bathroom in another building, he said.

“If I needed to use the bathroom I was told to just let somebody know and then within an hour or two somebody might come and clear the snow for me,” Maisonet said. “There’s just this overall feeling of ‘We get your frustrations, but we don’t actually care to fix them.’”

Maisonet said every one of his issues with accessibility has been solved through BU Residence Life, not through DAS.

“It is not necessarily [ResLife’s] ballpark. They’re just used to handling these kinds of things,” he said. “Any accessibility need that I’ve had has actually never been solved by DAS. It has always been by ResLife,” he said.

Barton said it was very difficult for her to acquire a Flexibility in Attendance Agreement, which would allow her to be absent in case she couldn’t make it to class for an unforeseen reason — such as if it’s snowing.

“[DAS] fought me every step of the way,” she said. “They were absolutely horrible. Honestly, they were not helpful,” she said.

DAS did not respond to a request for comment.