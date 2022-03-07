Photo Hundreds march for peace through Boston in support of Ukraine March 7, 2022 10:54 am by Taylor Coester Hundreds of people marched the streets of downtown Boston in support of peace between Ukraine and Russia. Blue and yellow flags, signs and clothing flooded the area Feb. 27. A person walks down Boylston Street holding the Ukrainian flag bearing the country’s coat of arms. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF People march down Boylston Street holding signs, flags and balloons calling for peace and resistance. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF Nina Petrowski holds a sign saying, “It’s my Ukrainian grandmother’s birthday,” during the peace march Feb. 27. ANH NGUYEN/DFP STAFF Hundreds of people gather in front of the State House building, listening to speakers and chanting together against Putin and for peace in Ukraine Feb. 27. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF Two people hold sunflowers in support of Ukraine during the march Feb. 27. The sunflower has become a symbol of solidarity and resistance during the Russian-Ukraine conflict. ANH NGUYEN/DFP STAFF A person holds a sign supporting Ukraine in front of the Boston Public Library during the peace march Feb. 27. MAGGIE WEN/DFP STAFF Protestors carried a blue and yellow heart-shaped balloon through Boston during the Ukrainian peace march Feb. 27. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF People walk down Arlington street Feb. 27 in support of Ukraine. A quote from a Ukrainian woman directed toward a Russian soldier north of Crimea saying, “Put sunflower seeds in your pockets so they grow when you die,” is written on a person’s sign. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF A person holds a sign saying, “The guy I love risked his life to save my family.” Many peace marchers held signs sharing personal stories about their family and the situation in Ukraine. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF Marchers carry a blue and yellow heart-shaped balloon at the entrance of the Boston Public Garden while one person holds a sign saying, “Stand with Ukraine.” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF Two people wear “vinoks” — traditional Ukrainian flower crowns — as one holds a sign calling for an end to the war during the peace march Feb. 27. HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF While people gathered in front of the State House building Feb. 27, smaller groups gathered in the Boston Common chanting, “Glory to Ukraine.” HUI-EN LIN/DFP STAFF A Ukrainian family holds signs and a Ukrainian flag on Newbury Street Feb. 27. Many families came to support peace during the march. ANH NGUYEN/DFP STAFF A person holds a sign calling for Russia to “Get out of Ukraine” during the peace march Feb. 27. ANH NGUYEN/DFP STAFF Protestors carry a heart-shaped balloon with colors of the Ukrainian flag down Boylston St. to lead the march Feb. 27. ANH NGUYEN/DFP STAFF