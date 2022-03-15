My go-to dorm room meals

The return from any type of break away from school is always a slap in the face. My spring break was filled with lots of good food from different types of restaurants with some home-cooked treats sprinkled in — my mom’s chocolate banana bread always makes any day better.

But here we are in the first week back from break and I have yet to make myself a meal, solely because I know that I will likely be disappointed with whatever I come up with or decide to buy from the George Sherman Union.

But that doesn’t have to be the case. All it takes is just a little bit of creativity. So much can be cooked up in your dorm room or, in my case, a fairly empty fridge in an off-campus apartment. Here are some of my go-tos when I am in need of a quick yet satisfying meal.

Rice bowls

This is hands down my favorite dinner. It is an easy meal that makes you feel healthy and satisfied. When I head to the grocery store, I always throw in some 90-second rice in my cart — all you have to do is pop it in the microwave and then you have your base.

Then, I always add a vegetable — brussel sprouts, broccoli or asparagus are some of my staples. You can either buy them fresh if you are passing by the grocery store or you can keep them frozen in the freezer.

Now, the last thing that makes your bowl a full meal is a type of protein. Trader Joe’s sells frozen chicken strips which is the fastest protein option that I have found, or you could get their frozen turkey meatballs. But if I’m not too hungry, I always just throw some chickpeas on top — still creating a well-balanced meal.

The final touch to your bowl comes with your favorite sauce. Depending on the type of bowl, hummus is a good option or just some hot sauce to add some flavor.

Breakfast for dinner

This is what I crave when I am missing home — and surprisingly, it can still be done in a dorm room. Although it will be missing some staples like bacon and eggs, it is still worth it. I always start with a frozen waffle or pancake, then throw some syrup and fruit on top. And there you have your main meal.

Now, it’s time for some sides. Again, look in the frozen food aisle at Trader Joe’s — they have a great selection of breakfast meats including turkey sausage and even some vegan options.

So now our plate is full with a topping-filled waffle or pancake and a meat option like turkey sausage links. The last thing to complete our breakfast-for-dinner is a yogurt parfait. Throw some greek yogurt, granola, fruit and honey in a bowl and mix. Now you have the perfect breakfast for dinner — giving you that sense of comfort at the end of a long day.

Any type of sandwich

Lots of people think of sandwiches as a solid lunch option but it can also be the perfect dorm dinner as well. As a kid, my school-packed lunch always included some type of turkey sandwich — making it a comfort meal for me now as a college student. Some nights, my sandwich of choice is a simple turkey wrap with some cheese and lettuce inside but some nights I like to get creative.

This is where Trader Joe’s once again comes in handy with their frozen food aisle. I like to grab a protein option like their chicken strips or a turkey burger. Then, I always load up with some vegetables and a fun sauce — chipotle mayo is never a bad choice. And if you are feeling fancy, pop your sandwich in the microwave for a bit to melt some cheese — giving it the ultimate sense of comfort.

Life away from home and home cooked meals can be hard. But it is possible to recreate some of your favorite meals in your dorm room — at least making you feel warm and cozy, even if it’s not the real deal. The next time you are feeling homesick or overrun with school work, give one of my rice bowls a try or go for breakfast-for-dinner. A pancake or waffle covered in syrup is guaranteed to put a smile on your face.