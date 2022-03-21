East to West: Mar. 21, 2022

Spring is coming! Today on East to West we cover the rise in gas prices, BU remembers John Paul Riquelme, daylight savings becoming permanent, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Bailey Salimes, Rani Thompson

WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Jit Ping Lee, Sophie Jin, Bailey Salimes, Rani Thompson

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Casey Choung, Cassandra Dumay, Talia Lissauer, Bella Ramirez

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Mar. 21, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.