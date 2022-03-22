Five things to do this spring outside of Boston

Coming to Boston from a smaller town, the city seems like a place where you can have endless fun. However, as the season shifts toward warmer weather, adventures outside of the city are starting to sound just as exciting, despite the numerous restaurants and attractions that surround Boston University.

If you’re looking for an opportunity to escape the city and try something new, here are five places to visit that may prove to be just as fun.

Level99 — Natick, MA

Level99, located inside the Natick Mall, makes it easy to hit the stores after some food and fun. With 48,000 square feet of entertainment, Level99 offers a variety of games in three formats — themed challenge rooms, arenas for a friendly face-off and scavenger hunts made up of installations by local Boston artists. Drinks and food can also be found inside at the Night Shift Tap Room & Kitchen, a perfect end to a perfect date night or day trip with friends.

Worcester Public Market — Worcester, MA

Located in the center of Worcester’s canal district directly on Kelley Square, the Worcester Public Market is home to music, drinks and food from dozens of vendors and shops. The market contributes to promoting the diversity in New England’s food production. Whether you want to grab a Lebanese dessert from George’s Bakery or get a taste of West Africa from Ākra Eatery & Juice Bar, the market makes for a perfect place to try new things and support local businesses all the while.

Peabody Essex Museum — Salem, MA

Just a 30-minute drive away from Boston is a special institute of art and history at the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts. Unlike other museums, the PEM originates from a group of sailors and traders simply hoping to share their discoveries with the world. Featured this spring is Bernie Krause’s immersive exhibit on the sounds of nature, titled “The Great Animal Orchestra,” and Marie Watt and Cannupa Hanska Luger’s, “Each/Other,”a colorful commentary on collaborative artwork. The PEM’s signature art and nature center, historic houses and spotlight events also make great ideas for a day trip to Salem.

Hammond Castle Museum — Gloucester, MA

Built by scientist, inventor and art connoisseur John Hays Hammond, Jr. in the 1920s, the Hammond Castle is a piece of European architecture overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Hammond’s appreciation for art across the times resulted in a castle and a collection of artifacts marked by elements from the medieval times to the Renaissance period. His home is open for visits and different tours, a great way to spend a spring day by the water.

Take2wo — New Bedford, MA

Take2wo, a selfie museum located in New Bedford, is the first place of its kind in Southeastern Massachusetts where visitors can capture photos from twenty different photo exhibits displaying themed installations. Inspired by the social media craze for the perfectly curated picture, Take2wo is a creative attraction for the avid Instagrammer.

With a city like Boston nearby, surrounding towns are overlooked despite having much to offer too. This semester, make it your goal to add some new places to your bucket list — and escape the bustle of Boston while you’re at it.