Reminder — our siblings are not just NPCs

In internet culture, there is a term called “main character energy.”

I believe I’m the epitome of “main character energy” in my own life. Obviously, since my world is centered around my actions, my thoughts and my decisions.

However, it still shocks me when I remember that my siblings are the protagonists in their own lives.

To us, our siblings are like side characters — NPCs, if you will. If our world was in the Animal Crossing universe, my two sisters and brother would be Isabelle, Lloid and Tom Nook respectively.

As I’ve grown up, graduated high school, started university and continued working, I’ve increasingly noticed how different my siblings are now compared to when we were kids.

My sister Lindy is one year younger than me, but she’s always felt like a generation apart from me.

She loves to argue and bicker with anyone and everyone. Our childhoods were defined by fights — verbal and physical — followed by showing each other a funny video or asking the other person to do a favor as a truce.

Since we were so close in age, we were treated like twins by our family members.

Wherever I went, Lindy went. Whatever I got, Lindy got. We even got matching gifts for most of our early Christmases.

Lindy began university this year in New York City while I went to live on Boston University’s campus this fall in Boston. We had never lived apart prior to this.

I feel like she’s her own person now, something that is hard to believe when you are raised alongside someone for a majority of your life.

She’s still quite immature, bossy, materialistic and emotional. But that’s younger sisters for you.

Speaking of younger sisters, my youngest sister, Sylvie, who is six years younger than me, is like a baby in my mind.

I was basically her second mom in many of my memories. When she was with Lindy and I, us older sisters would help her brush her teeth, shower and dress.

I even doled out her timeout sessions when she misbehaved. A bit unhinged, now that I think about it, but it definitely was characteristic of our dynamic.

Sylvie will always be my favorite — not that it’s a competition. I won’t publicly say it, but I love having a very young sister like her because I love taking care of kids. And she’s basically my child.

I can barely believe that she is a full-fledged teenager now. I can finally use the phrases, “When I was your age…” and, “Back in my day…”.

Sylvie has a bit of a temper, although not as explosive as Lindy’s. However, she’s matured significantly since her toddler years, and I can hold pretty serious conversations with her on topics like social media culture and racist classmates.

On the other hand, my brother Nick is an anomaly.

Unlike with my sisters, my relationship with my brother has been pretty absurd. We used to be best buddies and now we’re not. I wish he would tell me why.

This Frozen reference is actually a pretty accurate description of my brother and I’s siblingship.

When we were younger, we used to have dance battles, make cooking vlogs and play video games together.

As he’s grown up, he has his fair share of mood swings, gone through an identity crisis and spends copious amounts of time in his room.

I know he’s still my little bro, and he just needs time during this transition period in his life. It’s just hard waiting.

I feel this way toward all of my siblings. Because they are growing up and figuring themselves out, they tend to lash out and be more rebellious and forget about others in their lives.

I have always been their big sister, so I feel a sort of maternal love toward them — I love them, but I don’t always like them.

I could never have it any other way, though. I can discipline them, yell at them and teach them while also being their friend. It’s a special relationship.

I hope that we can continue and become even more close as we grow up. Family is very important to me, even if they don’t realize it now.