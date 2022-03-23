Terrier Hockey Talk: Mar. 23, 2022

This week the BHB discuss the postseason for men’s hockey and the current Hockey East Playoffs. They briefly touch upon March Madness and which coach would have the best bracket. Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/