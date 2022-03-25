East to West: Mar. 25, 2022

April showers came early! Today on East to West, we cover the “Free Palestine” banner draped off the CAS roof, StuGov discussing plans for sexual assault on campus, investigation into East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and more! Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney

WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson and Jit Ping Lee

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Jesús Marrero Suárez, Anna Vidergar, Emilia Wisniewski, Yiling Qiu

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Mar. 25, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.