East to West: Mar. 25, 2022

April showers came early! Today on East to West, we cover the “Free Palestine” banner draped off the CAS roof, StuGov discussing plans for sexual assault on campus, investigation into East Boston Neighborhood Health Center and more! Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney
WRITTEN BY: Veronica Thompson and Jit Ping Lee
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Jesús Marrero Suárez, Anna Vidergar, Emilia Wisniewski, Yiling Qiu
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired Mar. 25, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.