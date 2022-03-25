Spring Scramble: Meet the USFL coaches

The USFL is known as a league for players who are trying to create second chances in their professional careers, but coaches in the league are also granted a second chance. These coaches may have been forgotten, fired or never given a fair chance. Nearly all the league’s coaches have NFL or Division I collegiate experience which brings a level of validity and professionalism to the league, helping the USFL toward its goal of NFL-caliber play. Every head coach will serve as both the coach and general manager for their respective team.

Here are the coaches for the USFL’s inaugural season.

Michigan Panthers: Jeff Fisher

The most well-known and experienced coach is Jeff Fisher, the former Chicago Bears cornerback and return specialist, who eventually earned a ring in 1985 before an ankle injury ended his career. Fisher has earned the prestigious title of the losingest coach in NFL history with a 17-year stint as the coach of the Houston/Tennessee Oilers and a five-year-stint with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Fisher is notorious for coaching teams to mediocrity — he has only enjoyed six winning seasons. Fisher is defensive-minded and runs a 4-3 scheme with a unique rotation to keep players fresh.

Tampa Bay Bandits: Todd Haley

Todd Haley is the rare coach with little-to-no playing experience as his career never extended past youth football. Haley’s dad, Dick Haley, is a former NFL cornerback and director of player personnel. Haley was the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2009-2011, during which the team won the AFC West for the first time since 2003. He posted a 19-26 record overall before becoming the offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns. Before coaching Kansas City, Haley was also the offensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals. Haley’s experience as an offensive coordinator makes him a strong offensive mind, although players have also noted his combative and aggressive style.

Philadelphia Stars: Bart Andrus

Name any football league — Bart Andrus has likely had his hands in it. Andrus has coached everywhere from college to NFL to UFL to the CFL with an overall record of 32-34. Andrus played for Oregon State and University of Montana as a two-way quarterback and punter, yet rarely saw the field. He was the coach of the Amsterdam Admirals of the NFL European league when they won the World Bowl in 2005 and served as Jeff Fisher’s quarterback coach with the Oilers in 1999. Andrus’ offensive forté should shine in a league with young talent.

New Jersey Generals: Mike Riley

Mike Riley, former San Diego Chargers head coach, is best known for his success at the collegiate level with Oregon State University and, for a brief period, with the University of Nebraska. While Riley’s first stint at Oregon State lasted just two years, he is credited for laying the foundation for the success that followed. He returned in 2003 and left as the winningest coach in school history. Riley’s strength is neither offense nor defense, but rather strong player development with a 4-3 defensive scheme and a pro-style offense.

Houston Gamblers: Kevin Sumlin

Kevin Sumlin has been the head coach at the University of Houston, Texas A&M and the University of Arizona. The former Purdue linebacker’s tenure at A&M ended with an impressive 51-26 record. In his first season, he led Johnny Manziel’s Aggies to a Cotton Bowl victory and a No. 5 finish on the AP poll, which left him with the 2012 SEC Coach of the Year award. Sumlin has been remarked for his charisma and innovative playstyle, which has translated to strong recruiting at the collegiate level.

Birmingham Stallions: Skip Holtz

Skip Holtz also grew up in a football household as his father was former NFL coach and ESPN Commentator Lou Holtz. The new coach of the Stallions played special teams for the College of the Holy Cross and Notre Dame University, but is known for his offensive mind. His head coaching careers at the University of Connecticut, University of South Florida University, Eastern Carolina University and Louisiana Tech University have resulted in an impressive 152-121 record to go along with eight bowl wins. Skip Holtz is also known for his humanitarian efforts, such as the annual Drew Steele-Skip Holtz Golf Classic in support of special needs in Pitt County, North Carolina.

Pittsburgh Maulers: Kirby Wilson

It would almost be easier to name the NFL teams that Kirby Wilson has’t coached than the teams he has — Wilson has worked as a running backs coach for over a fourth of the league. The Los Angeles native played defensive back at the University of Illinois and the CFL. He was also rumored to take over the offensive coordinator role for the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he was left to deal with personal matters after he sustained serious burns from a house fire. Wilson has never had the opportunity to prove himself as a head coach, which makes him a dark horse to be successful in the upcoming USFL season.

New Orleans Breakers: Larry Fedora

Herbert Lawrence “Larry” Fedora gained acclaim leading the University of Southern Mississippi and the University of North Carolina to a combined record of 79-62 and eight bowl appearances. The former Austin College wide receiver started his career at Austin as a graduate assistant, before moving to the high school level and cycling through a number of coordinator positions and landing at Southern Mississippi. He led Southern Miss. to the four-most prolific offenses in the team’s lengthy history. Next, he led the University of North Carolina to its school record for regular-season wins in 2015 with 11. His offensive dominance is shown through a spread offense that requires speed and aggressiveness that he preaches on both sides of the ball.