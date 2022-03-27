Winless women’s lacrosse drops Patriot League road opener to Loyola Maryland

The well-rounded offense of the Loyola University Maryland Greyhounds was too much for the Boston University women’s lacrosse team as the Terriers were obliterated by the seventh-ranked Greyhounds 23-5 in Baltimore.

The Greyhounds (9-0, 2-0 Patriot League) dominated the Terriers (0-9, 0-3 PL), but the start of the game was promising for BU. Junior attack Lauren Kaye scored first for the Terriers to open up the scoring in the game, and the two teams remained tied after the first five minutes. But, after a woman-up opportunity for Loyola, the Greyhounds went on a 7-0 run in the next 12 minutes of play.

“The record doesn’t show the amount of work that they’ve put in. I think we’re getting better,” Morton said. “As we continue to work, just excited to see those kinds of results as we do the little things, those results take care of themselves”



After halftime, Loyola continued to dominate offensively with seven goals in the third, although the Terriers found the back of the net a few more times before the final buzzer.

On a free-position shot at the end of the third, freshman attack Matty Spaeth shot a rocket past graduate student goalkeeper Kaitlyn Larsson. Larsson faced only six shots in the three quarters she played. Her reserve, freshman Lauren Spence, came into the game at the start of the fourth quarter and saved three of the four shots she faced.

Leading the offense for the Greyhounds was graduate student attack Livy Rosenzweig, who scored five times and assisted on two goals. 10 other Greyhounds netted at least one goal.

Other than the stark differences in the records for Loyola and BU, another striking distinction between the Greyhounds and the Terriers is the ages of their rosters.

The Greyhounds have five graduate students and five seniors, providing veteran experience to the team.

“They’re the opposite of us where they’re incredibly veteran,” Morton said. “They’re super old. They’re super experienced.”

The bright spot of the game for BU was junior midfielder and attack Jennifer Barry, who ranks second in the NCAA for draw controls per game, averaging over 10. She currently matches the single-season record with 91.

“[Barry] has been such a steady presence for us in the circle,” Morton said. “We knew that they were really good in that area as well, and so we knew it would be kind of a big test.”

Kaye led the Terriers with two goals, and sophomore midfielder Kaelin Isaacson, sophomore attack Tobey Tick and Spaeth each got on the board with one tally apiece. Freshman midfielder Abby Cotraro and sophomore midfielder Cassie Reinertson each added an assist.

Spaeth — the former Patriot League Rookie of the week — leads the Terriers in scoring with 16 goals and 18 total points. Right behind her is Kaye, who has 13 goals and 17 points.

“[Spaeth] has been incredible. She’s a wonderful teammate. She’s a wonderful person. She’s worked so so hard, and it’s been exciting for her,” Morton said. “She had a matchup from a kind of one of the best defenders in the country. So a fifth-year senior defender matching her up and she handled it really well. She was unfazed by it, which I think was really positive for us to see.”

The Terriers will now travel to Worcester to play the College of the Holy Cross on Wednesday evening in hopes of winning their first game.