East to West: Mar. 28, 2022

Last episode of March! Today on East to West we cover the house passing a bill to ban race-based hair discrimination, masks and COVID-19 testing no longer required after finals week, the Green Line extension project and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Bailey Salimes, Rani Thompson

WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Bailey Salimes, Rani Thompson, Sophie Jin

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Bella Ramirez, Fiona Broadie, Yoko Zhu, Ruhika Ponda

MUSIC:

Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod

Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge

License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/

This episode originally aired Mar. 28, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.