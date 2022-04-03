Holi at Boston University

Boston University Hindu Students Council hosted a celebration for Holi, the Hindu festival of love, color and the coming of spring, at Cummington Mall from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20. The celebration featured an array of colors, music courtesy of DJRohann and performances by South Asian dance teams from BU, including BU Fatakda and BU Chankaar .
Students celebrate Holi at Cummington Mall on March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
A student dances during the Holi celebration at Cummington Mall on March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
A student dances on the shoulders of another person during Boston University Hindu Students Council’s festival of color celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Alex Shores, Soumyak Mattagajasingh, Jack Terzian, Virginia Popov and Divya Sood (left to right) at Boston University Hindu Students Council’s Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Powder flies as people raise their hands in dance during the Holi celebration at Cummington Mall March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Pink, purple and yellow powder coat the faces of these students. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Students throw pink Holi color powder at each other during the March 20 celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Two students embrace each other in celebration of the color festival during Boston University Hindu Students Council’s Holi event March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Colorful pink, red and yellow powder coats this student’s face. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Cups, previously filled with powder, line Cummington Mall after the Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Powder flies as a student raises their hands in celebration of color and love at the March 20 Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
DJRohann plays music as people dance at the March 20 Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
A student wearing US flag glasses holds up a peace sign for a photo during the Holi event at Cummington Mall March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Four students pose for a photo with their arms around each other after the Holi celebration at Cummington Mall March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF