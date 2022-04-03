Photo

Holi at Boston University

by Taylor Coester

Boston University Hindu Students Council hosted a celebration for Holi, the Hindu festival of love, color and the coming of spring, at Cummington Mall from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20. The celebration featured an array of colors, music courtesy of DJRohann and performances by South Asian dance teams from BU, including BU Fatakda and BU Chankaar.

Students celebrate Holi at Cummington Mall on March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
A student dances during the Holi celebration at Cummington Mall on March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
A student dances on the shoulders of another person during Boston University Hindu Students Council’s festival of color celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Alex Shores, Soumyak Mattagajasingh, Jack Terzian, Virginia Popov and Divya Sood (left to right) at Boston University Hindu Students Council’s Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Powder flies as people raise their hands in dance during the Holi celebration at Cummington Mall March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Pink, purple and yellow powder coat the faces of these students. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Students throw pink Holi color powder at each other during the March 20 celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Two students embrace each other in celebration of the color festival during Boston University Hindu Students Council’s Holi event March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Colorful pink, red and yellow powder coats this student’s face. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Cups, previously filled with powder, line Cummington Mall after the Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Powder flies as a student raises their hands in celebration of color and love at the March 20 Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
DJRohann plays music as people dance at the March 20 Holi celebration. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
A student wearing US flag glasses holds up a peace sign for a photo during the Holi event at Cummington Mall March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF
Four students pose for a photo with their arms around each other after the Holi celebration at Cummington Mall March 20. TAYLOR COESTER/DFP STAFF

