East to West: April 4, 2022

Happy April! Today on East to West we cover a recent climate strike in Boston, the Halal Guys at the GSU, Mayor Michelle WU announces a new LGBTQ+ advancement office, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.
FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Bailey Salimes, Rani Thompson
WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Taylor Hawthorne, Rani Thompson, Jit Ping Lee, Kajsa Kedefors
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Bella Ramirez, Tian Liao, Seamus Webster, Casey Choung, Jennifer Small
MUSIC:
Acid Trumpet by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3340-acid-trumpet
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Backbay Lounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/3408-backbay-lounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Ultralounge by Kevin MacLeod
Link: https://incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5010-ultralounge
License: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
This episode originally aired April 4, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.