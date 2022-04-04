East to West: April 4, 2022

Happy April! Today on East to West we cover a recent climate strike in Boston, the Halal Guys at the GSU, Mayor Michelle WU announces a new LGBTQ+ advancement office, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Bailey Salimes, Rani Thompson

WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Taylor Hawthorne, Rani Thompson, Jit Ping Lee, Kajsa Kedefors

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Bella Ramirez, Tian Liao, Seamus Webster, Casey Choung, Jennifer Small

MUSIC:

This episode originally aired April 4, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.