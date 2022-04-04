Women’s lacrosse falls short again in loss to Lafayette

The Boston University women’s lacrosse team continued their winless season in a close 16-13 contest against Lafayette College Saturday afternoon.

Despite being surrounded by over 1,000 fans in attendance cheering the team on, the Terriers (0-11, 0-5 PL) didn’t look comfortable or confident on their home field. Instead, they were dominated by the Leopards (2-8, 1-5 PL) in turnovers, ground balls and clears, despite remaining within striking distance most of the game.

The game got off to a rough start for the Terriers as the Leopards scored twice in the first three minutes. BU immediately adjusted, though, as sophomore attack Tobey Tick scored the Terriers’ first goal almost 90 seconds later. However, BU’s offense stalled and the team ended the first quarter down 6-2.

“Defensively, we need to start stronger,” head coach Lauren Morton said postgame. “Going down six to two puts you in a hole that you are then digging out of.”

As the game progressed, the Terriers fought back to end the first half down by just three. Four different BU players tallied a goal in the quarter, and junior midfielder Claire Gola led the way with two of her own in the second frame.

“Claire had a better game today than she’s had,” Morton said about Gola, who finished with three goals, four caused turnovers and four draw controls.

In the second half of the game, The Terriers continued their good offensive momentum, and with good defense, struck first in the third with a goal from redshirt junior attack Teagan Lucchese. Later in the third, sophomore midfielder Kendall Sims found the back of the net to bring the Terriers within two. The Terriers were thrilled, and the crowd in the stands cheered for the home team even louder than before as a comeback seemed imminent.

But as the Terriers’ defense fumbled late in the third quarter, the Leopards took advantage of the opportunity to score and even scored again in the final second of the third quarter to extend their lead to 13-9. Throughout the third quarter, the Terriers committed more turnovers than the Leopards, and kept themselves at bay.

In the fourth quarter, freshman attack Matty Spaeth scored twice in one minute in an effort to help the team get back on track. The competition and physicality between the two teams increased as the game went on — a green card and three yellow cards were given out throughout the fourth quarter, which was more than any previous quarter.

“Lafayette came out really hard. I think they definitely were physical,” Morton said. “They played really well as a team.”

Despite a last-minute goal from Spaeth the Terriers lost 16-13 when the final whistle blew. The Terriers led in shots 32-28 while the Leopards led shots on goal 24-23. BU also racked up more turnovers, by a 19-16 margin.

“It’s kind of been the same story all year,” Morton said. “The stats look very much like every other game where we’re dominating the draw controls. I think it comes down to our shooting and our turnovers ultimately.”

After the loss, the Terriers are on a frustrating 11-game losing streak, and BU is at the bottom of the Patriot League. The Terriers will travel to North Andover for a match against Merrimack College on Wednesday.