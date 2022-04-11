East to West: April 11, 2022

Spring is coming to Boston! Today on East to West we cover study abroad students in Dublin report green water, Fight to BU wins StuGov elections, a bill to regulate e-bikes introduced to MA State House, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Kajsa Kedefors

WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Jit Ping Lee, Bailey Salimes, Sophie Jin, Kajsa Kedefors

EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee

BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Talia Lissauer, Anna Videgar, Casey Choung, Jit Ping Lee

This episode originally aired April 11, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.