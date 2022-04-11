East to West, Multimedia, Podcasts

East to West: April 11, 2022

by Ellen Maloney

Spring is coming to Boston! Today on East to West we cover study abroad students in Dublin report green water, Fight to BU wins StuGov elections, a bill to regulate e-bikes introduced to MA State House, and more. Click here to stream this episode of “East to West” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or the streaming platform of your choice.

FEATURING: Nellie Maloney, Kajsa Kedefors
WRITTEN BY: Nellie Maloney, Jit Ping Lee, Bailey Salimes, Sophie Jin, Kajsa Kedefors
EDITED BY: Jit Ping Lee
BASED ON DFP PIECES BY: Talia Lissauer, Anna Videgar, Casey Choung, Jit Ping Lee

This episode originally aired April 11, 2022. For a full archive of “East to West,” head to dfpress.co/listen.

