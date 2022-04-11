Women’s soccer head coach announces retirement after 27 years

Boston University women’s soccer head coach Nancy Feldman has announced her retirement after 27 years with the team, according to BU Athletics.

Feldman was the team’s first head coach since BU became a varsity program in 1995, and leaves behind a trophy-laden legacy which includes 13 conference tournament titles, 14 NCAA tournament selections and 14 regular-season conference championships.

“I feel so fortunate to have dedicated the last 27 years to being the head women’s soccer coach at Boston University,” Feldman said in a BU Athletics press release. “Though it is a difficult decision to step away from coaching, I leave feeling fulfilled and satisfied at what this program has accomplished.

Feldman ranks 13th all-time in wins among women’s soccer coaches with at least ten years of experience at a Division I program.

Under Feldman, the Terriers dominated the America East conference with nine titles and continued to see success in the Patriot League with four championships. BU posted a 326-169-54 overall record across Feldman’s decades-long tenure.

“One of the greatest coaching careers in college soccer has come to an end and words really can’t describe what Nancy has meant to BU and to all of the women who have been lucky enough to call her ‘Coach,’ ” BU Director of Athletics Drew Marrochello said in the press release.

“Nancy set a high standard of excellence with a hallmark of incredible consistency, passionately devoting herself to her team and its growth every fall. All of the numbers and records speak for themselves and, most importantly, she built leaders and lifelong connections decade after decade.”

Feldman also fostered a culture of player development and improvement during her time at BU. She has seen two former players, Anna Heilferty and Kylie Strom, join teams in the National Women’s Soccer League. Clare Plueler and McKenzie Hollenbaugh, also former members of BU’s program, have played at various NWSL training camps.

“The legacy I hope to leave is one where individual growth and development was a central tenant, coupled with an environment where teammates were committed to each other,” said Feldman. “Building sincere relationships, competing for and with one another to reach our program’s goals, and experiencing the joy and satisfaction of playing the game of soccer we love were the outcomes I strived for.”

Prior to coaching at BU, Feldman spent time as the head coach at Plymouth State University in New Hampshire and Lake Forest College in Illinois.

Feldman will remain with the program through the end of the spring semester.

BU Athletics will begin a national search for Feldman’s replacement, according to the press release.