The Intersection: Roman Abramovich’s peace efforts are no coincidence

In March, a few weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, Ukraine peace negotiators were suspectedly poisoned in Kyiv, alongside notable Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. This was a dramatic turn of events during the negotiations. It is especially shocking given that there is so much hope all around us for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

A question popped into my mind as I was reading the news about Abramovich’s suspected poisoning — “Why was he even at the peace talks?”

Several ideas circulated in my head about why Abramovich would possibly be interested in being a Russian representative in peace talks when it came to the complex political issue of sovereignty and the right President Vladimir Putin believes he has to invade a sovereign nation.

Possibilities such as Abramovich being forced into attending by Putin, Putin sending Abramovich as a representative or simply the oligarch’s increased interest in international diplomacy came up as I was investing time in researching his affairs.

Then, something suddenly dawned on me that made everything crystal clear.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the spotlight placed on Russia by the world has gone far past Putin and his actions. A bright light has shined on the Russian oligarchs and their vast wealth, something which they have kept hidden for years. After knowledge of their affairs became widely available to the public and to other world governments, many of these oligarchs were forced to move quickly to either sell or hide their assets somewhere else before governments began going after them.

Abramovich is one of these oligarchs. He notably had to sell his Chelsea Football Club after he was hit with the British sanctions against Russia as a result of the invasion. Recently, more information has come to light about Abramovich transferring ownership of his yacht the day of the invasion.

The Russian oligarchs’ great wealth gives them even greater influence over the Russian government, so much so that Abramovich himself recommended Putin to the presidency of Russia — a position that he has now held for a total of 18 years between his two terms. The wealth of the oligarchs is what got them to these positions of influence and stature in the first place.

With this in mind, the purpose for these sanctions is very understandable. It is quite a smart strategy, because by taking away their wealth pipeline with sanctions, the West has created an interest on the part of oligarchs in ending the conflict by any means necessary. This includes pressuring Putin into making peace, so they can return to their lifestyles of luxury.

After considering these realities for a while, it became clear to me that Abramovich, after having to give up many of his assets and his wealth over this conflict, desperately wants to restore peace between the two countries. Once peace is restored, the sanctions will most likely lift and he will once again be able to live his life in the shadows, collecting assets — regardless of legality — and hiding them successfully from the rest of the world.

I understand why Abramovich wants his wealth and lifestyle back where it is secured. It is only human nature to want to protect your property — whether the property is rightly his or not is a different conversation, but it makes sense to want to keep the status quo of your life intact.

I am in no way defending the actions of the Russian oligarchs, but I can say for sure that I haven’t met anyone who particularly loves change, especially negative change. Abramovich wanting to go to peace negotiations himself in order to keep the process moving seems like it would be a natural inclination for anyone in his position.

The question I pose to him after the supposed poisoning at the peace talks is, “Is your money worth your life?” Knowing what I know from researching Abramovich and Russian oligarchs in general, the answer to my question may very well be that their money is their life.