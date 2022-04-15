Terrier Hockey Talk: April 15, 2022

This week the BHB talks about the retirement of Jerry York and how both BU and BC are looking for new coaches(first time since 1972). They also touch upon players transferring and the recent Frozen Four tournament. Click here to stream this episode of “Terrier Hockey Talk” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or your streaming platform of your choice.

This episode was edited by Nellie Maloney.

Music:

RetroFuture Clean Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/