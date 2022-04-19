MBTA, Logan Airport lifts mask mandate

Masks will no longer be required on the MBTA or at Logan Airport, state officials announced Tuesday.

The decision comes after a federal judge struck down a nationwide mask mandate for public transportation, such as airplanes, trains and rideshare services, and one week after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the mandate until May 3.

Following the judge’s decision on Monday, the TSA released a statement stating it “will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs.”

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation issued a press release stating that masks are no longer required on MBTA vehicles or properties, but that masks will still be required by The RIDE paratransit service users.

Masks will also no longer be required in airport facilities such as Logan Airport or transport to and from the airport, according to the press release.

The decision has received mixed reviews.

“I’ve seen that the cases are going back up, and I think that now would be kind of the worst time to do something similar [in Boston],” Boston University student Ethan Rousseau said.

Commuter Stephanie Pinto feels indifferent to the mandate ending.

“It doesn’t impose on my day-to-day and my ability to function as a person,” Pinto said. “I wouldn’t necessarily agree [with lifting the mandate], but I don’t think I would want to challenge it enough to be like ‘Oh everybody has to wear it.’ If you choose not to, you choose not to.”

Berklee College of Music student Ciara Atkins, 19, said she is opposed to the mandate being lifted. “I really don’t like it,” Atkins said. “I think that’s a bad idea, especially because more people are starting to come into the city on a daily commute.”

Boston University student Sophia Delia said she didn’t like that the mask mandate on public transportation was ending.

“I personally feel a lot safer when everyone in a super tiny cramped space with recycled air is wearing a mask,” Delia said.

Campus Editor Jesus Marrero Suarez contributed to the reporting for this article.












